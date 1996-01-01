9. Conic Sections
The Ellipse
9. Conic Sections The Ellipse
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ellipse has a major axis that is vertical with a length of 10. The length of its minor axis is 6 and its center is (2,-4). What is the standard form of its equation?
An ellipse has a major axis that is vertical with a length of 10. The length of its minor axis is 6 and its center is (2,-4). What is the standard form of its equation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(y-4)2/25 + (x+2)2/9 = 1
B
(y+4)2/25 + (x-2)2/9 = 1
C
(x+4)2/25 + (y-2)2/9 = 1
D
(x-4)2/25 + (y+2)2/9 = 1