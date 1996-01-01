6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the same rectangular coordinate system to show the graphs of functions f and g. For every asymptote, graph it and provide the equations.
f(x) = 8x and g(x) = (1/512)∙8x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Horizontal asymptote for f(x) = 8x: y = 0; Horizontal asymptote for g(x) = 8x -3 : y = 0
B
Horizontal asymptote for f(x) = 8x: y = 0; Horizontal asymptote for g(x) = 8x -3 : y = 0
C
Horizontal asymptote for f(x) = 8x: y = 0; Horizontal asymptote for g(x) = 8x -3 : y = -3
D
None of these