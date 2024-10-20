Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
The length of a garden is 6.8 ft less than thrice the width of the garden. Suppose the perimeter of the garden is 80.8 ft. Find the length and the width of the garden.
The length of a garden is 6.8 ft less than thrice the width of the garden. Suppose the perimeter of the garden is 80.8 ft. Find the length and the width of the garden.