9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
9. Conic Sections The Parabola
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following equation of a parabola, solve for the focus and directrix, and then graph.
18x2 + 9y = 0
For the following equation of a parabola, solve for the focus and directrix, and then graph.
18x2 + 9y = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Focus: (0, 1/8), Directrix: y = - 1/8, Graph:
B
Focus: (0, - 1/8), Directrix: y = 1/8, Graph:
C
Focus: (- 1/8, 0), Directrix: x = 1/8, Graph:
D
Focus: (1/8, 0), Directrix: x = - 1/8, Graph: