10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Geometric Sequences and Series
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The recursive formula and the common ratio of a geometric sequence are given. Find the first eight terms
an = -3an-1, a1 = -4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-4, 12, 36, -108, 324, 972, 2916, 8748
B
-4, -12, 36, -108, -324, -972, -2916, 8748
C
-4, 12, -36, 108, -324, 972, -2916, 8748
D
-4, -12, -36, 108, -324, 972, -2916, -8748