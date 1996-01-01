6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the following functions in the same Cartesian coordinate system and find their point of intersection: f(x) = 4x + 1 and g(x) = 4-x + 1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Point of intersection: (0, 1)
B
Point of intersection: (0, 3)
C
Point of intersection: (0, 2)
D
Point of intersection: (0, -1)