3. Functions
Transformations
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the transformation required to draw the graph of the following function using the graph of ƒ(x) = |x|.
g(x) = -|x|
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reflect the graph of f(x) about the x-axis.
B
Reflect the graph of f(x) about the origin.
C
Reflect the graph of f(x) about the y-axis.
D
Reflect the graph of f(x) about the x-axis and the y-axis.