6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Functions
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions Logarithmic Functions
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the correct function that describes the given logarithmic graph from the following choices: <IMAGE>
a(x) = log(x - 1)
b(x) = log(x + 1)
c(x) = log(1 - x)
d(x) = 2 + log(-x)
Select the correct function that describes the given logarithmic graph from the following choices: <IMAGE>
a(x) = log(x - 1)
b(x) = log(x + 1)
c(x) = log(1 - x)
d(x) = 2 + log(-x)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a(x) = log(x - 1)
B
b(x) = log(x + 1)
C
c(x) = log(1 - x)
D
d(x) = 2 + log(-x)