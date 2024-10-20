Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two cars A and B left at the same time, but towards opposite directions. Car A moved towards the East and car B moved towards the West. The speed of car A is 20 mph slower than the speed of car B. After 1 hour, both the cars were 120 miles apart. What is the speed of car A and car B?
