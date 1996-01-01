9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. (x+2)2= 4(y-2)
A
Vertex (-2, 1); Focus (-2, 2); Directrix y = 0
B
Vertex (2, 1); Focus (2, 2); Directrix y = 0
C
Vertex (1, 1); Focus (1, 2); Directrix y = 0
D
Vertex (-2, 2); Focus (-2, 3); Directrix y = 1