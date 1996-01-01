0. Review of Algebra
Polynomials Intro
0. Review of Algebra Polynomials Intro
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perform the indicated operation and write the final answer in standard form:
(2x3y2 - 9x2y + 11x2) - (-x3y2 - 8x2y + 7x2 - 4)
What is the degree of this resulting polynomial?
Perform the indicated operation and write the final answer in standard form:
(2x3y2 - 9x2y + 11x2) - (-x3y2 - 8x2y + 7x2 - 4)
What is the degree of this resulting polynomial?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3x3y2 - x2y + 4x2 + 4, Degree = 5
B
3x3y2 - x2y + 4x2 + 4, Degree = 3
C
3x3y2 - x2y + 4x2 - 4, Degree = 6
D
3x3y2 - x2y + 4x2, Degree = 5