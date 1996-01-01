0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following sets, find {x | x ∈ U, x ∉ B}:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
B = {35, 37, 39, 41, 46, 48, 49}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ø
B
{34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47}
C
{34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
D
{38, 40, 42, 43, 44}