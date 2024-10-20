Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Markup is defined as the amount that is added to the supplier's cost of an item to arrive at the selling price of the item. An appliance store sells an oven for $207. What is the supplier's cost of the oven if the markup is 15%?
