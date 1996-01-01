6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
117PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the inverse of f(x) = 17 ln(12x). Also, provide the domain and range of the inverse.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f-1(x) = (1/12)ex/17; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 0)
B
f-1(x) = (1/12)ex/17; Domain: (0, ∞); Range: (-∞, 0)
C
f-1(x) = -(1/12)ex/17; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 0)
D
f-1(x) = (1/12)ex/17; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (0, ∞)