4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients that satisfies the following conditions: n = 3, -2 and 2 + 5i are zeros, f(1) = 78.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = x3 - 2x2 + 21x + 58
B
f(x) = x3 + 5x2 - 14x + 26
C
f(x) = 2x3 - 4x2 + 18x + 32
D
f(x) = 2x3 - 7x2 - 25x + 18