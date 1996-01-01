3. Functions
Function Composition
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √(x+12) and g(x) = 14/x. Also, find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
A
(ƒ∘g)(x) = √[(14+12x)/x], Domain of ƒ∘g is [-7/6, 0) ⋃ (0, ∞)
B
(ƒ∘g)(x) = √[(14 +12x)/x], Domain of ƒ∘g is (-∞ , -7/6) ⋃ (0, ∞)
C
(ƒ∘g)(x) = 14/√(x +12), Domain of ƒ∘g is (-12, ∞)
D
(ƒ∘g)(x) = 14/√(x +12), Domain of ƒ∘g is [-12, ∞)