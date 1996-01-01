1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator: 9/(x - 4) + 1 = 2/(x - 4)
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = - 3, x ≠ - 4
B
x = 3, x ≠ 4
C
x = - 3, x ≠ 4
D
x = 3, x ≠ - 4