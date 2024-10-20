Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cristian wanted to reach home, which was at the center of the sea. He took 15 minutes to maneuver his raft in the opposite direction of the current. On the next day, he took 10 minutes to maneuver his raft in the direction of the current. Find the speed of the raft if the speed of the current is 2 km per hour.
