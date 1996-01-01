5. Rational Functions
Introduction to Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions Introduction to Rational Functions
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rewrite the equation of f in the form quotient + remainder/divisor using long division, and graph the function using the equation of this function and the transformation of 1/x.
f(x) = (3x +5)/(x +8)
Rewrite the equation of f in the form quotient + remainder/divisor using long division, and graph the function using the equation of this function and the transformation of 1/x.
f(x) = (3x +5)/(x +8)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = 3 +19/(x -8)
B
f(x) = 3 -19/(x -8)
C
f(x) = -3 -19/(x +8)
D
f(x) = 3 -19/(x +8)