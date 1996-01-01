Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations Practice Problems
For the given matrices, work out the products AB and BA to show if B is the inverse (multiplicative) of A.
Express the following system of equations as AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix, and B is the constant matrix. Then, solve the system using the given inverse of the coefficient matrix.
Find the multiplicative inverse of the matrix shown by using the formula for A-1. Also, verify that AA-1 = I2 and A-1A = I2, where I2 is a multiplicative identity matrix of order 2.
The inverse of the coefficient matrix is given. Solve the system of equations using the given equation and the coefficient matrix.
