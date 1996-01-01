1. Equations & Inequalities
The Imaginary Unit
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form.(2 + 3i)^2573views
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (5 - 2i)257views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.2i/(1 + i)669views
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 5i/(2 - i)669views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.8i/(4 - 3i)673views
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)/(2 + i)74views
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(32 - 4 × 2 × 5)597views
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √-64 - √-25565views
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 5√-16 + 3√-81200views
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 3 - √-7)2611views
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 8 + √-32)/24879views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.(- 6 - √-12)/48663views1rank
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.√-8 (√-3 - √5)587views
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3√-5)(- 4√-12)134views
In Exercises 61–64, write each complex number in standard form. (1 + i)3551views