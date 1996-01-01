Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form.(2 - 3i)(1 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)
678
views
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)2 - (3 - i)2
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (4 - i)2 - (1 + 2i)2
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. 5√-16 + 3√-81
Evaluate (x2 + 19)/(2 - x) for x = 3i.
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 4/(2 + i)(3 - i)
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (i85 - i83)/i45