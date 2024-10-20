Multiple Choice
Sketch a graph of the circle based on the following equation:
Find the equation for the following circle:
Determine if the equation is a circle, and if it is, find its center and radius.
Without actually graphing, identify the type of graph that each equation has.
Identify and sketch the graph of each relation.