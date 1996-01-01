For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=2x^2-3x, g(x)=x^2-x+3
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ-g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-6
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-5
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1.
(ƒ/g)(5)
Given functions f and g, find (a) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (b) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Given functions f and g, find (a) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7.
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.
