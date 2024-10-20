Skip to main content
0. Review of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions
Exponents
Polynomials Intro
Multiplying Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Radical Expressions
Simplifying Radical Expressions
Rationalize Denominator
Rational Exponents
1. Equations & Inequalities
Worksheet
Linear Equations
Rational Equations
The Imaginary Unit
Powers of i
Complex Numbers
Intro to Quadratic Equations
The Square Root Property
Completing the Square
The Quadratic Formula
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Linear Inequalities
2. Graphs of Equations
Worksheet
Graphs and Coordinates
Two-Variable Equations
Lines
3. Functions
Worksheet
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
Common Functions
Transformations
Function Operations
Function Composition
4. Polynomial Functions
Worksheet
Quadratic Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
5. Rational Functions
Worksheet
Introduction to Rational Functions
Asymptotes
Graphing Rational Functions
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Introduction to Exponential Functions
Graphing Exponential Functions
The Number e
Introduction to Logarithms
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Worksheet
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations
Introduction to Matrices
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
8. Conic Sections
Worksheet
Introduction to Conic Sections
Circles
Ellipses: Standard Form
Parabolas
Hyperbolas at the Origin
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
9. Sequences, Series, & Induction
Worksheet
Sequences
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Worksheet
Factorials
Combinatorics
Probability
Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. q^2+6q+9-p^2
Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 64+(3x+2)^3
Textbook Question
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression. [12x(-1/2)+6x^(-3/2)]
Textbook Question
In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. x^4−5x^2 y^2+4y^4
Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. (x+y)^3-(x-y)^3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. (x+y)^4−100(x+y)^2
Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. (3a+5)^2-18(3a+5)+81
Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. (x+y)^2-(x-y)^2
Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 4z^4-7z^2-15
Textbook Question
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4k^-1+k^-2
Textbook Question
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 9z^-1/2+2z^1/2
Textbook Question
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 3m^2/3-4m^-1/3
Textbook Question
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6r^-2/3-5r^-5/3
Textbook Question
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. -4a^-2/5+16a^-7/5
Textbook Question
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. (3r+1)^-2/3+(3r+1)^1/3+(3r+1)^4/3
