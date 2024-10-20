Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. A sparkling-water distributor wants to make up 300 gal of sparkling water to sell for $6.00 per gallon. She wishes to mix three grades of water selling for $9.00, $3.00, and $4.50 per gallon, respectively. She must use twice as much of the $4.50 water as of the $3.00 water. How many gallons of each should she use?