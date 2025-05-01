Use the zero product rule to solve the following equations for .
A
x=−5 or x=−3
B
x=5 or x=3
C
x=−5 or x=3
D
x=5 or x=−3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation: \(\left(x-5\right)\left(x+3\right) = 0\).
Recall the zero product rule, which states that if the product of two factors is zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. So, set each factor equal to zero: \(x - 5 = 0\) and \(x + 3 = 0\).
Solve the first equation \(x - 5 = 0\) by adding 5 to both sides to isolate \(x\): \(x = 5\).
Solve the second equation \(x + 3 = 0\) by subtracting 3 from both sides to isolate \(x\): \(x = -3\).
Conclude that the solutions to the equation are \(x = 5\) or \(x = -3\).
