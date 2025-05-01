Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression. (A)
Identify the distributive property, which states that for any numbers a, b, and c, we have: \(a \times (b - c) = a \times b - a \times c\).
Apply the distributive property to the expression \(\frac{1}{4} (8 - 12)\) by multiplying \(\frac{1}{4}\) with each term inside the parentheses separately: \(\frac{1}{4} \times 8 - \frac{1}{4} \times 12\).
Calculate each multiplication separately without combining yet: \(\frac{1}{4} \times 8\) and \(\frac{1}{4} \times 12\).
Rewrite the expression as the difference of the two products found in the previous step: \(\left(\frac{1}{4} \times 8\right) - \left(\frac{1}{4} \times 12\right)\).
Simplify each product by performing the multiplication of the fraction and the integer to get the simplified terms before subtracting.
