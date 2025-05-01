Dr. Taylor experienced bleeding in her left cerebral hemisphere. What is the primary function of the cerebrum?
A
The cerebrum is responsible for higher cognitive functions such as reasoning, problem-solving, and voluntary movement.
B
The cerebrum regulates hormone production and maintains homeostasis.
C
The cerebrum is primarily involved in coordinating balance and fine motor skills.
D
The cerebrum controls basic life-sustaining functions like breathing and heart rate.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the brain and its major parts, focusing on the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brainstem.
Step 2: Identify the primary functions associated with the cerebrum, which include higher cognitive processes such as reasoning, problem-solving, and voluntary movement control.
Step 3: Differentiate the cerebrum's functions from those of other brain areas: the cerebellum (balance and fine motor skills), the hypothalamus (hormone regulation and homeostasis), and the brainstem (basic life-sustaining functions like breathing and heart rate).
Step 4: Recognize that bleeding in the left cerebral hemisphere can affect functions controlled by that area, such as language, reasoning, and voluntary motor control on the right side of the body.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary function of the cerebrum is related to higher cognitive functions and voluntary movement, rather than hormone regulation, balance, or basic life functions.
Watch next
Master Organization of the Brain with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah