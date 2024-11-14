Alright, so the sense organ for vision is, of course, the eye. We're just going to go over some basic eye anatomy. We're going to begin with the outermost structure, which is called the cornea. The cornea is essentially the outer protective layer of the eye. It helps prevent dust or debris from entering your eye and also helps to bend light as it enters your eye; we'll talk about the path of light in just one moment.
Next up, we have a few structures that I'm sure you have heard of before. We have the pupil, which is the black dot right in the center of our eye, which is actually an opening that allows light to get in. Surrounding the pupil, we, of course, have our iris. The iris is the colored circle around your pupil, and the iris has muscles that can relax and contract, which can make your pupil larger or smaller, which then will determine the amount of light that is able to get into your eye. Right behind the pupil, we have this structure here called the lens, and the lens can actually change shape to help you focus on images.
The process of that is something called accommodation. Accommodation is the ability of our lens to change shape to help us focus on objects at different distances. Basically, there are muscles around the lens, and those muscles will contract or relax to change the shape of the lens. If you're trying to focus on an object that's far away, your lens will basically flatten a little bit, and if you're focusing on an object very close to you, your lens is going to bend. Fun fact: if you are nearsighted or farsighted, that is often caused by some kind of problem with the accommodation of your lens. The lens is just not accommodating correctly.
Now finally, we have the retina. The retina is everything here depicted in yellow. This is actually neural tissue that lines the inner back of the eyeball, and this tissue contains the receptors for vision. These receptors are sometimes called photosensitive cells. "Photo," of course, meaning light in this context, so they are light-sensitive cells. The retina contains the cells that are actually going to be sending neural impulses to the brain to tell the brain that we’re seeing some light. To trace the path of light as it's entering the eye, light would be coming in, the cornea would help to bend it to the pupil, which is the opening that allows the light to get in. It would then hit the lens depending on how far away the object is that you're focusing on.
The lens would be accommodating. The purpose of that accommodation is to help the light hit the retina at just the right spot. You may have noticed how our retina has a little bump right here, and that is actually a very special and important part of the retina, and we will talk about that in our next video. I will see you there.