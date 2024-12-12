This video, we're going to be going over the 3 main theories of language development. We're going to begin with behaviorist theory which was proposed by B. F. Skinner. So of course, this being one of Skinner's theories the idea is that language is learned through operant conditioning.

So, he believed that children will repeat phrases that they are reinforced for saying. So if you positively reinforce language use, then children will continue to repeat those phrases over and over, and that is how language is acquired over time. Now there is a little bit of support for this theory. It is true that adults will sometimes positively reinforce either desired or correct language use. So, you know, when children start saying mama, dada when they start using their first words you usually get very positive reinforcement from that.

Big smiles from caregivers, excited tones of voice, etcetera. So that social component is certainly there. However, this theory is definitely lacking in a lot of ways. So, for one, this theory really can't account for novel utterances particularly well. So basically children combining words in new ways and making new sentences, which honestly is the majority of language use.

Most sentences that you say are brand new things that you've never said before. So if this theory can't account for that, it's not doing so good. It also can't account for learning that takes place without reinforcement, which definitely does happen. We'll talk about that in a bit more in a moment. And it also can't account for things like over regularization because adults don't really reinforce kids who do that.

They don't reinforce it when kids say, "I eat it yesterday." Right? Like but kids still make that error and they usually will persist in making that error for a year or two. But that doesn't really make any sense. This theory also cannot account for the speed of language learning.

So like we've talked about, kids acquire language very rapidly. They're gaining new syntax skills. They gain thousands of words of vocabulary in the first couple of years, and it would just be impossible for adults to be positively reinforcing every single one of those words independently. Like, doesn't really make any sense. So you guys might remember me talking about this way back in Chapter 1, but Noam Chomsky heard this behaviorist theory of language acquisition, and he was not a fan.

He wrote a scathing academic takedown saying that's not how it works, and he proposed nativist theory. So the idea behind nativist theory is that humans are born with an innate universal grammar. So basically we are biologically predisposed to use and understand language. There is something innate inside of us that allows us to, you know, hear phonemes, discriminate between them, understand syntax, apply it, etcetera. This theory also proposes a sensitive period for language acquisition, the sensitive period basically being pre puberty.

So the idea is that if humans do not acquire any language before puberty, they basically will never be able to acquire language fully. They'll never be able to be fluent in a language is the idea behind that. Now there is quite a bit of support for nativist theory. One, we have our newborn phoneme discrimination skills, which we've talked about before. We also know that children do not need any specific types of interactions to learn language.

If children are exposed to language, they learn language. That's actually how most kids learn language. It's just through exposure to it. And so this idea that reinforcement needs to be there is just really not true from what we can tell. And research does also support the idea of sensitive periods.

We have some really tragic cases of kids who were never exposed to language for their entire life, and they basically were never able to become fluent and really use grammar correctly. And I'm sure any of us who have ever tried acquiring a second language after puberty know it's really, really hard, right, especially if you weren't bilingual in the first place. So there is some support for those sensitive periods as well. However, there are also some critiques of nativist theory. Some people say that it underestimates the role of social interactions, which it does.

And like we talked about, social interactions are definitely a component of language acquisition. They are certainly there. We can't just disregard them. Right? And it is really hard to find actual evidence of a universal grammar just being innate inside of us.

It's just a hard thing to prove, basically. Now as you may have picked up on, we're basically working with, like, a nature nurture thing here. Right? We've got nurture over here on our behaviorist side saying it's like a social thing. We've got nature over here on the nativist side saying it's this biological, you know, predisposition that humans have.

And like we talked about, modern psychologists, we don't like to take sides. Right? It's always both. We know that it's always both. And so Jerome Bruner came along and proposed interactionist theory, which kind of marries the two of them together.

So we get the kind of social component from behaviorist theory and the biology from nativist theory. So the idea behind interactionist theory is that humans are born with an innate capacity for language and social factors are also going to influence language learning. So kind of a nice marrying of the two of them. Now in terms of, support for this theory, all the support that we've talked about for the previous two theories do apply here as well, but there is some unique support for this interactionist idea. So the first is infant directed speech, and this is found in most cultures throughout the world in most languages, and this is not baby talk.

This is not goo goo gaga. This is a specific type of speech that adults often use when talking to young children that is essentially designed to make pronunciation, syntax, and word segmentation more clear. So, you know, "Where are your shoes?" Like, that kind of speech, that kind of, like, melodic speech that you'll often hear adults use with children. So the idea here is that, you know, it kind of assumes that children have these abilities.

They have the ability to hear the sounds in words and pick up on syntax and to segment the words in sentences, but adults are using the specific type of speech that makes it easier for kids to pick up on all of those things. So kind of this combination of these biological and social factors. Another really, really fascinating example of this is Nicaraguan sign language. So before the 1980s, Nicaragua did not have a universal sign language, and so quite often deaf children were just kind of isolated in their homes. And in the 1980s, they actually built a school for deaf children.

So all these kids were together for the first time, but they had no way of speaking to each other because there was no language. And so these children actually developed their own sign language back in the 1980s. And what's really cool is that as, you know, generations of kids kept going through the school, it was continually refined, and it's still being refined today. And that's really cool because it shows that these new generations aren't just copying the older generations. They're actually adding to the language.

They're adding new vocabulary, new syntax rules about word order, and things like that. So there's this idea that, you know, these kids must have had some kind of innate skill to, you know, use and apply grammar even though they had never formally been taught a language or even informally been taught a language. But the development of this language only became possible with this social component of all of these kids coming together and kind of working off of each other. So a really, really interesting example, or support for interactionist theory there. Now in general, interactionist theory is pretty accepted today.

Like we talked about, psychologists believe that there is a biological component and a social component to language acquisition, but some people do have, critiques that are similar to the critiques that we heard from the behaviorist and nativist theory. So I'm not gonna repeat them, but just know that some people do have those critiques. Now, to be perfectly honest, language acquisition is an incredibly complex thing. And while we do nowadays believe that it is going to be this kind of combination of social and biological factors, quite honestly, all of these theories do have some support and all of them have merit, and we don't totally know how it works. Alright.

So you did a great job with that one, guys. Alright. So you did a great job with that one, guys. Thanks for sticking around, and I will see you in the next one. Bye-bye.