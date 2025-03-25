This video, we're going to be covering the diathesis-stress model of psychological disorders. So the idea behind this model is that individuals have an internal vulnerability for a disorder that is a diathesis. They have this internal vulnerability or diathesis, but the disorder is not going to manifest until it is combined with an environmental trigger or a stress. So that's where we get the term diathesis-stress. Now before we go forward, I do want to acknowledge that diathesis is a weird word.

You probably haven't heard it before. It actually comes from a Greek word kind of loosely translated to like "arrangement". So you can think of it as the internal arrangement of someone, kind of a constellation of internal traits or vulnerabilities that might make them more susceptible to a disorder. So that is what a diathesis is. And to give you some more explicit examples of a diathesis, this could be something like genes.

So, having a genetic predisposition for depression or substance abuse or something like that. This could be atypical neurological development, that could be caused by either neurodivergence or a brain injury happening early in life, something like that. This could be cognitive biases. So this could mean things like you have a tendency to fixate on or focus on really negative events, you have a tendency to ruminate on upsetting or sad things, so kinds of cognitive tendencies like that, as well as something like adverse childhood experiences. All of those can be a diathesis or they can create these internal vulnerabilities.

But, again, the idea is that a disorder would not manifest until those things are combined with a stress. So some common examples of stress that you would see in this literature include things like trauma. So that could be physical, sexual, any kind of trauma. Abuse can also be a stressor. Loss is a very common one, and this could be any kind of loss.

So loss of a loved one, loss of your home, loss of your marriage, etc., And then pressure or stress coming from, like, work or school are also very commonly looked at. So if we were to chart this out on this graph here, here we're looking at symptoms on the y-axis going from low to high and then on the x-axis we're looking at stress, so the amount of stressors in a person's life, again going from low to high. Then we have these two lines, so we have the green line representing an individual with no diathesis and then the blue line representing people who have this diathesis or this internal vulnerability. So you can see that when stressors are pretty low, these two people look similar. Right?

We would expect these two populations to be pretty similar on any psychological disorders. However, once stress starts to get higher, that is where we begin to see this split in these two populations where people who have no diathesis or no internal vulnerability are going to stay pretty stable. They don't have an increased likelihood of developing a psychological disorder even when they're under stress. Whereas people who have this diathesis, this dotted blue line here, you can see now their symptoms are getting higher. So now that they are under stress and we're combining stress with that diathesis, now we're beginning to see the development or manifestation of a psychological disorder in that population of people.

So that is the idea behind the diathesis-stress model. Now I do want to note something very important here, which is that while there is very strong evidence supporting this model, it's very well researched, it's also very important to remember that no single model can explain all psychological disorders in all people. There are other models of psychological disorders that also have evidence. We're going to talk about one more in this course, but if you move into more advanced psychology classes you would see even more of these. So just keep in mind that while this model does have great evidence behind it, and does apply to some populations sometimes, it is absolutely possible to develop a psychological disorder when you only have a diathesis or if you only have a stress or even in other circumstances.

It's a great model. We use it a lot, but we don't want to act like it's the end all be all and that we, you know, solved psychological disorders. It's never that simple. Alright. So that is our diathesis-stress model of disorders, and I will see you guys in the next one.

Bye bye.