Cognitive dissonance is a psychological phenomenon that occurs when an individual experiences discomfort due to holding conflicting thoughts, beliefs, or behaviors. This tension arises when there is a lack of logical consistency between one's attitudes and actions. For instance, if someone believes that fast food is unhealthy but continues to consume it regularly, they experience cognitive dissonance because their behavior contradicts their belief.

To alleviate this discomfort, individuals often seek to restore harmony between their thoughts and actions. One common strategy is to change the belief itself. For example, a person might convince themselves that fast food is not as harmful as they initially thought, thus aligning their belief with their behavior. Alternatively, they may choose to change their behavior by reducing their fast food intake, which also resolves the dissonance.

In cases where individuals find it challenging to alter their beliefs or behaviors, they might resort to justifying their actions. This could involve rationalizing their fast food consumption by citing a busy work schedule, promising to adopt healthier habits in the future. Such justifications can provide temporary relief from the psychological tension associated with cognitive dissonance.

Understanding cognitive dissonance is crucial as it highlights the ways in which people strive for internal consistency and the lengths they may go to in order to achieve it. This concept is significant in various fields, including psychology, marketing, and behavioral economics, as it influences decision-making and attitude change.