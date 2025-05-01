Which research method is most appropriate for collecting data when participants are asked to describe their emotional state as they played a game and explain why they felt that way?
A
Naturalistic observation
B
Archival research
C
Self-report questionnaire
D
Physiological measurement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the goal of the research, which is to collect data on participants' subjective emotional states and their explanations during gameplay.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each research method: Naturalistic observation involves watching behavior without interference; Archival research uses existing records; Physiological measurement records biological data like heart rate; Self-report questionnaires ask participants to describe their own feelings and thoughts.
Step 3: Recognize that since the research requires participants to describe their emotions and reasons, a method that captures personal, subjective experiences directly from the participants is needed.
Step 4: Identify that self-report questionnaires are designed to gather participants' own descriptions and explanations of their emotional states, making them the most appropriate method here.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the self-report questionnaire best fits the need to collect detailed, subjective emotional data as participants reflect on their feelings during the game.
