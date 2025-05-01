In the context of the Three Box Model of Memory, the memory system that allows information to be held in mind for just a few seconds is called:
A
Long-term memory
B
Procedural memory
C
Sensory memory
D
Short-term memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Three Box Model of Memory, which consists of three main components: Sensory Memory, Short-term Memory, and Long-term Memory.
Identify the role of Sensory Memory: it briefly holds sensory information for a very short duration, typically less than a second, allowing initial processing of stimuli.
Recognize that Short-term Memory holds information for a few seconds to a minute and is responsible for temporarily maintaining information that is actively being used or thought about.
Note that Long-term Memory stores information for extended periods, potentially indefinitely, and includes different types such as Procedural Memory (skills and actions).
Since the question asks for the memory system that holds information for just a few seconds, focus on the distinction between Sensory Memory (milliseconds) and Short-term Memory (seconds), concluding that Short-term Memory fits this description.
