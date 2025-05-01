In developmental psychology, which term best describes the phenomenon where physical changes in older adulthood reduce the ability of individuals to recover from illnesses?
A
Attachment
B
Senescence
C
Assimilation
D
Imprinting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about physical changes in older adulthood that reduce the ability to recover from illnesses.
Recall that in developmental psychology, 'senescence' refers to the biological aging process, which includes the gradual decline in physical function and resilience.
Understand that 'attachment' relates to emotional bonds, 'assimilation' is a cognitive process of integrating new information, and 'imprinting' is a form of early learning, so these do not fit the description.
Match the term 'senescence' with the phenomenon described, as it specifically addresses the physical aging changes impacting recovery.
Conclude that 'senescence' is the best term to describe the reduction in recovery ability due to physical changes in older adulthood.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah