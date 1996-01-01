Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
7. Cognition: Thinking, Intelligence, and Language
Animal Studies in Language
Super Smart Dolphin Answers Questions | Extraordinary Animals | BBC Earth
by BBC Earth
1 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Do animals have language? - Michele Bishop
by TED-Ed
2 views
Hide transcripts
A Conversation With Koko
by Beth Gallagher
1 views
Hide transcripts
Project Nim (2011) - Official Trailer [HD]
by DocumentaryTrailers
3 views
Hide transcripts
Talking parrots and the origins of human intelligence
by Harvard University
3 views
Hide transcripts
Savage-Rumbaugh - Kanzi with a Lexigram
by Baverstock Psychology
4 views
Hide transcripts
Super Smart Dolphin Answers Questions | Extraordinary Animals | BBC Earth
by BBC Earth
1 views
Hide transcripts
Dog Understands 1022 Words! | Super Smart Animals | BBC Earth
by BBC Earth
2 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.