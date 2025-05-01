The hypothesis that one's language determines the nature of one's thought is the _____ hypothesis.
A
universal grammar
B
linguistic determinism
C
critical period
D
linguistic relativity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about the hypothesis that one's language determines the nature of one's thought.
Recall the definitions of the given options: 'universal grammar' refers to innate grammatical structures common to all languages; 'critical period' refers to a developmental window for language acquisition; 'linguistic relativity' suggests language influences thought but does not fully determine it.
Understand that the hypothesis stating language fully determines thought is known as 'linguistic determinism'.
Match the definition of 'linguistic determinism' to the question's description, confirming it is the correct hypothesis.
Conclude that the answer to the question is 'linguistic determinism' because it directly states that language determines thought.
