Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. The Biological Perspective
The Neural Impulse
2-Minute Neuroscience: Action Potential
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
4 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
GCSE Psychology: Nerve Impulses
by Atomi
3 views
Hide transcripts
The Nervous System, Part 2 - Action! Potential!: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #9
by CrashCourse
4 views
Hide transcripts
NEURON ACTION POTENTIAL (MADE EASY)
by Speed Pharmacology
3 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Action Potential
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
4 views
Hide transcripts
3. Nerve Impulse
by knowwhatuknow41
2 views
Hide transcripts
How the Body Works : A Nerve Impulse
by Daniel Izzo
3 views
Hide transcripts
The Chemical Mind: Crash Course Psychology #3
by CrashCourse
3 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.