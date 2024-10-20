Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
1. Introduction to Psychology
What is Psychology?
Multiple Choice
True or False (if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement); The famous philosopher John Locke believed that humans are born with extensive, species-specific knowledge.
A
True.
B
False; Locke believed that humans are born with some innate knowledge.
C
False; Locke believed in philosophical dualism (the idea that the mind and body are separate entities).
D
False; Locke believed that humans are born tabula rasa, as “blank slates” with no innate knowledge.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah GordilsStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice