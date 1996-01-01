Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. Consciousness
Dependence
The Chemistry of Addiction
by SciShow
2 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Differences Between Physical and Psychological Addictions | Psychology of Addiction | Detox to Rehab
by Detox To Rehab
3 views
Hide transcripts
The Science of Addiction and The Brain
by Brainbook
3 views
Hide transcripts
Drug Addiction and the Brain
by Professor Dave Explains
2 views
Hide transcripts
How Addiction Affects The Brain
by Dana Foundation
2 views
Hide transcripts
How do drugs affect the brain? - Sara Garofalo
by TED-Ed
1 views
Hide transcripts
What Is the Difference Between Drug Dependency & Addiction?
by ExpertVillage Leaf Group
1 views
Hide transcripts
The Chemistry of Addiction
by SciShow
2 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.