Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
15. Psychological Therapies
Therapy Today
The different models (theories) of psychotherapy
by Les Services Psychologiques Medipsy Psychological Services
3 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Current trends in therapy
by Oxford Academic (Oxford University Press)
9 views
Hide transcripts
Common Types Of Mental Health Professionals
by Tony Novissimo
4 views
Hide transcripts
Therapist vs Psychologist
by Deep Eddy Psychotherapy
2 views
Hide transcripts
The different models (theories) of psychotherapy
by Les Services Psychologiques Medipsy Psychological Services
3 views
Hide transcripts
Counseling Theory vs. Techniques
by Dean A
3 views
Hide transcripts
Conquering Fear with Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy
by Freethink
2 views
Hide transcripts
First study of psilocybin in adults with autism opens
by NIHR Maudsley BRC
1 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.