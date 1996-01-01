Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
5. Learning
The Contributions of Thorndike and Skinner
Thorndike's Experiment
by Psych Daily
2 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Thorndike - Operant conditioning
by PsychED
2 views
Hide transcripts
Thorndike's Experiment
by Psych Daily
2 views
Hide transcripts
B.F. Skinner Operant Conditioning (Full video)
by Olivia Escudero
4 views
Hide transcripts
Operant Conditioning - Skinner box experiment - VCE Psychology
by Andrew Scott
1 views
Hide transcripts
Skinner box - Intro to Psychology
by Udacity
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.