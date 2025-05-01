Which of the following statements best describes a key difference between classical conditioning and operant conditioning?
A
In classical conditioning, behavior is shaped by voluntary actions, whereas in operant conditioning, behavior is shaped by involuntary reflexes.
B
Classical conditioning involves learning through association between two stimuli, while operant conditioning involves learning through consequences that follow a behavior.
C
Both classical and operant conditioning require the use of reinforcement schedules to establish learning.
D
Classical conditioning and operant conditioning are identical in their mechanisms and outcomes.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the basic definitions of classical conditioning and operant conditioning. Classical conditioning involves learning through association between two stimuli, where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
Step 2: Recognize that operant conditioning involves learning through consequences that follow a behavior, such as reinforcement or punishment, which increases or decreases the likelihood of that behavior occurring again.
Step 3: Identify the key difference: classical conditioning focuses on involuntary, automatic responses (reflexes), while operant conditioning focuses on voluntary behaviors that are influenced by their consequences.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to these definitions. For example, the statement that classical conditioning involves voluntary actions is incorrect because it deals with involuntary responses.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement best describing the key difference is the one that says classical conditioning involves learning through association between two stimuli, while operant conditioning involves learning through consequences that follow a behavior.
