In the context of classical conditioning, conditioning is the process of
recalling information from long-term memory
strengthening voluntary behaviors through rewards and punishments
learning to associate a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response
reducing the likelihood of a behavior by removing a pleasant stimulus
Step 1: Understand the concept of classical conditioning, which is a learning process where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
Step 2: Identify the key elements involved in classical conditioning: the neutral stimulus (initially does not elicit a response), the unconditioned stimulus (naturally elicits a response), and the conditioned response (learned response to the neutral stimulus after association).
Step 3: Recognize that conditioning in this context refers specifically to the process of forming this association between the neutral stimulus and the unconditioned stimulus.
Step 4: Differentiate classical conditioning from other learning processes such as operant conditioning, which involves strengthening voluntary behaviors through rewards and punishments.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition of conditioning in classical conditioning is learning to associate a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
