Which of the following procedures in classical conditioning involves extinction?
A
Presenting the conditioned stimulus without the unconditioned stimulus until the conditioned response decreases
B
Introducing a new neutral stimulus alongside the conditioned stimulus
C
Presenting the unconditioned stimulus alone without the conditioned stimulus
D
Pairing the conditioned stimulus with the unconditioned stimulus repeatedly to strengthen the conditioned response
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of extinction in classical conditioning: Extinction occurs when the conditioned stimulus (CS) is presented repeatedly without the unconditioned stimulus (US), leading to a decrease in the conditioned response (CR).
Identify the role of the conditioned stimulus (CS) and unconditioned stimulus (US) in the problem: The CS is the previously neutral stimulus that now elicits a response, and the US is the stimulus that naturally triggers the unconditioned response.
Analyze each procedure option to see which one matches the extinction process: Look for the option where the CS is presented alone without the US, causing the CR to weaken or disappear.
Recognize that presenting the CS without the US repeatedly leads to a reduction in the CR, which is the hallmark of extinction in classical conditioning.
Conclude that the procedure involving presenting the conditioned stimulus without the unconditioned stimulus until the conditioned response decreases is the correct description of extinction.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah