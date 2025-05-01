Which of the following best describes how classical conditioning is used to manipulate people's responses?
A
By encouraging voluntary behaviors through rewards and punishments
B
By repeatedly pairing a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response
C
By teaching complex skills through observation and imitation
D
By using logical reasoning to change beliefs and attitudes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of classical conditioning, which involves learning through association. It occurs when a neutral stimulus is paired repeatedly with an unconditioned stimulus that naturally elicits a response.
Step 2: Identify the key elements in classical conditioning: the neutral stimulus (which initially does not trigger the response), the unconditioned stimulus (which naturally triggers a response), and the conditioned response (the learned response to the previously neutral stimulus).
Step 3: Recognize that classical conditioning manipulates responses by creating an association between the neutral stimulus and the unconditioned stimulus, so that the neutral stimulus eventually elicits the conditioned response on its own.
Step 4: Differentiate classical conditioning from other learning processes such as operant conditioning (which involves voluntary behaviors and consequences like rewards and punishments), observational learning (learning through imitation), and cognitive approaches (involving reasoning and attitude change).
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of how classical conditioning manipulates responses is by repeatedly pairing a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
