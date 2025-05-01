Which of the following is NOT an example of a primary reinforcer in classical conditioning?
A
Water
B
Sexual stimulation
C
Food
D
Money
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of primary reinforcers in classical conditioning. Primary reinforcers are stimuli that are naturally reinforcing because they satisfy basic biological needs, such as food, water, and sexual stimulation.
Step 2: Identify the examples given in the problem: Water, Sexual stimulation, Food, and Money.
Step 3: Evaluate each example to determine if it is a primary reinforcer. Water, sexual stimulation, and food all satisfy biological needs and are therefore primary reinforcers.
Step 4: Consider money in the context of reinforcement. Money does not satisfy a biological need directly; instead, it is a secondary (or conditioned) reinforcer because its value is learned through association with primary reinforcers.
Step 5: Conclude that money is NOT an example of a primary reinforcer in classical conditioning, while the other options are.
