In the context of classical conditioning, which of the following procedures involves extinction?
A
Presenting the unconditioned stimulus alone without the conditioned stimulus
B
Pairing the conditioned stimulus with the unconditioned stimulus on every trial
C
Introducing a novel neutral stimulus alongside the conditioned stimulus
D
Repeatedly presenting the conditioned stimulus without the unconditioned stimulus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of extinction in classical conditioning: Extinction occurs when the conditioned stimulus (CS) is repeatedly presented without the unconditioned stimulus (US), leading to a decrease in the conditioned response (CR).
Identify the role of the conditioned stimulus (CS) and unconditioned stimulus (US) in the problem: The CS is the previously neutral stimulus that now elicits a response after conditioning, and the US naturally elicits a response without prior learning.
Analyze each procedure option to see which one matches the definition of extinction: Extinction requires presenting the CS alone, without pairing it with the US.
Recognize that presenting the US alone without the CS does not cause extinction but may affect conditioning differently, and pairing the CS with the US on every trial maintains or strengthens conditioning.
Conclude that the procedure involving extinction is the one where the conditioned stimulus is repeatedly presented without the unconditioned stimulus, leading to a reduction in the conditioned response.
