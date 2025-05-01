In the context of classical conditioning, which two stimuli did John B. Watson associate in his infamous 'Little Albert' experiment?
A
A white rat and a loud noise
B
A dog and a whistle
C
A bell and food
D
A light and a lever
1
Understand the concept of classical conditioning, which involves learning through association between two stimuli: a neutral stimulus and an unconditioned stimulus.
Recall that John B. Watson's 'Little Albert' experiment demonstrated classical conditioning by pairing a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
Identify the neutral stimulus in the experiment, which was initially not feared by Little Albert; in this case, it was a white rat.
Identify the unconditioned stimulus, which naturally elicited a fear response; in this case, it was a loud noise.
Recognize that through repeated pairings of the white rat (neutral stimulus) with the loud noise (unconditioned stimulus), Little Albert learned to fear the white rat alone, demonstrating classical conditioning.
